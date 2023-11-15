Man arrested for breaking into NH church, choking K9 and biting police officer

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a local church and then choked a K9 and bit a police officer who were trying to take him into custody.

Manchester police said they responded to Our Lady of the Cedars church on Mitchell Street around 9 p.m. Monday for a burglar alarm activation.

The first officer to arrive saw someone banging on a window from inside the chuch and immediately called for backup.

As more officers arrived, the person inside, later identified as 36-year-old Paul Lopez, of Manchester, could be heard screaming. Police identified themselves and made numerous announcements ordering him to come outside, but he refused to comply.

Police called for K9 support, and a New Hampshire State Police trooper arrived with a dog. Lopez was warned that a dog was present, but continued to yell and shout expletives and refused to leave the building. The K9 was deployed, but Lopez grabbed the dog and began to strangle it.

Officers were eventually able to take Lopez into custody "after significant difficulty," according to police, but not before one officer was seriously bitten by him and another officer and a state trooper were assaulted by him.

Lopez is now facing charges of burglary, second degree assault, simple assault, animal cruelty and two counts of resisting arrest in connection with Monday's incident.

No bail or court information was provided by police.