Man arrested for exposing himself on MBTA bus

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on a bus in the area of the 100 block of Western Avenue, transit police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

File photo of an MBTA bus
NBC10 Boston

A 44-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly exposed himself on an MBTA bus in Boston's Allston neighborhood.

Transit police say the man committed the lewd act in front of fellow passengers, including several youths. It occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Western Avenue.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody for booking at transit police headquarters.

Further details were not immediately available.

