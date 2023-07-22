Local

Newton

Man arrested for exposing himself to woman in Newton

By Evan Ringle

Police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested for exposing himself to a 20-year-old woman in Newton, Massachusetts Friday night.

According to police, the man was driving near Woodland Road and Seminary Avenue, close to Lasell University around 7:20 p.m. He then pulled his car over and exposed himself to a woman as she was walking down the street.

Police say the man fled towards Washington Street after the incident, and was not found until Sunday in the late afternoon. Police said the man will be in court on Monday.

This article tagged under:

NewtonLasell University
