Man arrested for fatal stabbing of relative in New Bedford

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man was arrested after a fatal stabbing in New Bedford, Massachusetts on Saturday.

New Bedford Police say they responded to 68 South Street in the early afternoon.

Authorities say they discovered 23-year-old Omil Padilla-Corsino suffering from stab wounds.

Padilla-Corsino was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say detectives arrested 42-year-old Juan Padilla Santana of Puerto Rico and he has been charged with murder.

The victim and the suspect were said to be relatives and the stabbing followed an argument amongst family members, according to authorities.

Mr. Padilla-Santana will be arraigned in the New Bedford District Court on Monday.

