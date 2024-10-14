Man arrested for firing gun during fight in Nashua, NH

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired a gun during a fight in Nashua earlier this month.

Nashua police said the arrest was the result of an incident on Oct. 3, shortly after 10 p.m., when officers were called to the area of East Hollis and Spruce streets for a report of a fight involving two males, with gunshots heard. The responding officers were able to locate some of the involved parties and witnesses, and also found a single firearm casing.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses, who said they saw two males engaged in a physical fight. A third male was not involved in the initial fight but then involved himself in the fight and fired a gun, they told police. The gunshot struck a nearby residence, but no one inside was hurt.

Surveillance video of the incident obtained by detectives confirmed the witness statements, according to police.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of the third man, identified by police as 36-year-old Ryan Noel, of Hudson, and he was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Saturday at an apartment on Worcester Street in Nashua. A search of the residence turned up a gun that had previously been reported stolen, police said.

Noel is charged with reckless conduct, convicted felons and receiving stolen property. He was released to Hudson police to answer to unrelated charges and held on cash bail pending his arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Nashua District Court.