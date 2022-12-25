Man Arrested on Child Rape, Gun, Drugs Charges in Swansea

A man was arrested by authorities on multiple charges after a search of his house during a sexual assault investigation Thursday afternoon in Swansea, Massachusetts, police said.
Joshua M. Andrade, 20, was arrested after a search of his home at Wilbur Avenue near Munsey Avenue in connection with a sexual assault investigation, according to Swansea police.
During the search, authorities found a 9mm Glock handgun; a 9mm magazine; ammunition; large amounts of suspected marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, Oxycodone, Xanax, Suboxone; cash and items believed to be related to a sexual assault, according to police.
Police said Andrade is being charged with the following:
- Rape of a Child with Force (2 counts)
- Statutory Rape of a Child
- Reckless Endangerment of a Child
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Unlicensed Possession of an Assault Weapon
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (2 counts)
- Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card (2 counts)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (2 counts)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class E Drug
Andrade was arraigned on Friday and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.