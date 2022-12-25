Local

Massachusetts

Man Arrested on Child Rape, Gun, Drugs Charges in Swansea

Joshua M. Andrade, 20 was arrested after a search of his home at 362 Wilbur Ave. in connection a sexual assault investigation, police say.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Swansea Police

A man was arrested by authorities on multiple charges after a search of his house during a sexual assault investigation Thursday afternoon in Swansea, Massachusetts, police said.

Joshua M. Andrade, 20, was arrested after a search of his home at Wilbur Avenue near Munsey Avenue in connection with a sexual assault investigation, according to Swansea police.

During the search, authorities found a 9mm Glock handgun; a 9mm magazine; ammunition; large amounts of suspected marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, Oxycodone, Xanax, Suboxone; cash and items believed to be related to a sexual assault, according to police.

Police said Andrade is being charged with the following:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
  • Rape of a Child with Force (2 counts)
  • Statutory Rape of a Child
  • Reckless Endangerment of a Child
  • Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
  • Unlicensed Possession of an Assault Weapon
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (2 counts)
  • Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card (2 counts)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (2 counts)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class E Drug

Andrade was arraigned on Friday and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsarrestSwansea
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us