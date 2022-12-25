Man Arrested on Child Rape, Gun, Drugs Charges in Swansea

A man was arrested by authorities on multiple charges after a search of his house during a sexual assault investigation Thursday afternoon in Swansea, Massachusetts, police said.

Joshua M. Andrade, 20, was arrested after a search of his home at Wilbur Avenue near Munsey Avenue in connection with a sexual assault investigation, according to Swansea police.

During the search, authorities found a 9mm Glock handgun; a 9mm magazine; ammunition; large amounts of suspected marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, Oxycodone, Xanax, Suboxone; cash and items believed to be related to a sexual assault, according to police.

Police said Andrade is being charged with the following:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Rape of a Child with Force (2 counts)

Statutory Rape of a Child

Reckless Endangerment of a Child

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Unlicensed Possession of an Assault Weapon

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class C Drug

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class E Drug

Andrade was arraigned on Friday and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.