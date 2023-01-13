Man Arrested for Homicide in Maine

A man was arrested after a homicide investigation in Berwick, Maine on Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound in the head. They found a man who they identified as 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick, Maine with severe injuries, according to authorities.

Maine State Police say he was transported to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where he later died, .

Authorities say they identified 31-year-old Daniel Lafrenier of Rochester, New Hampshire as a person of interest after the death was ruled a homicide.

Lafrenier was arrested and charged with Forest's murder. He is being held without bail until his initial court appearance, police say.