Man Arrested for Killing His Mother on Cape Cod, Authorities Say

A man has been arrested on charges of murder, strangulation and assault and battery for allegedly killing his mother at a home on Cape Cod Friday, authorities said.

Andrew Baily, 26, was found by police officers "acting erratically" at the residential community Mashpee Village where Cheryl Crowell, 60, was also found, unresponsive, according to a statement from Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline.

Crowell died after she was taken to Falmouth Hospital, according to the authorities.

They said police were sent to Mashpee Village about 11:12 a.m. after a number of people called 911 over a disturbance.

After officers found Baily, they discovered Crowell inside an apartment bedroom.

Baily is set to be arraigned next week, authorities said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

State police continue to investigate the incident.