Man arrested for leaving sign with threatening anti-LGBTQ message at NH church

Isaac Santiago, 49, of Somersworth, is charged with criminal threatening, according to police

By Marc Fortier

A man was arrested Tuesday as part of a hate crime investigation after he allegedly left a sign with a threatening anti-LGBTQ message in front of a church in Dover, New Hampshire, last month.

Authorities said a sign was discovered attached to the front door of the First Parish Church on Central Avenue on the morning of June 20. Police said in a press release that "the sign contained anti-LGBTQ messaging and the threat of 'Be saved today or you will perish in your sins!'"

Further investigation identified the person who left the sign as 49-year-old Isaac Santiago, of Somersworth, according to police. Detectives executed a search warrant at his residence and later obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Santiago surrendered to police on Tuesday. Police said he is charged with criminal threatening, but the charge includes the possibility of an extended prison term under the state's hate crime statute, since it is alleged that the crime was motivated toward the victim's religion, creed or sexual orientation. He is slated to be arraigned on Aug. 12 at 8:30 a.m. in Dover District Court.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Dover police at 603-742-4646. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or submit a tip online at www.dovernhcrimeline.org.

