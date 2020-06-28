Local

Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident in Tewksbury

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A man was arrested Friday evening and now faces charges for assault with a dangerous weapon. 

The incident happened at Burger King parking lot off Main Street in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a call of a man threatening the caller with a firearm. 

The victim told police that Michael Cetrone, 49, of Billerica, cut him off in the parking lot. Cetrone allegedly showed the victim his firearm while they argued. According to the victim, Cetrone told him, “I have a license; I can do whatever I want in my car.”

Police arrested Cetrone with license plate information provided by the caller. Cetrone is due to be arraigned in court on Monday, June 29th and faces charges for assault. 

