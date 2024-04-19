Man arrested in 1999 Providence, RI, murder

A man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly killing a woman 25 years ago in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Kevin Williams, 53, was charged by a grand jury with the murder of 41-year-old Kathleen O'Dowd Boleman.

On March 11, 1999, Boleman was strangled behind Roger Williams Middle School, authorities said.

Williams was arrested Tuesday in Providence, the Rhode Island Attorney's General Office and Providence police said in a joint release.

The 53-year-old was arraigned Wednesday and held without bail. He's due back in court next week.

Authorities said Williams was a suspect early in their investigation, but they couldn't "develop sufficient evidence to charge him at the time."

Det. Angelo Avant, authorities said, reviewed the case and developed new witnesses with prosecutors. That information was presented to the grand jury, which led to the indictment.

Williams was also charged with violating a domestic no-contact order that was issued in a pending domestic violence case, authorities said.