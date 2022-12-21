Local

Boston

Man Arrested in Assaults of 3 Women by Back Bay MBTA Station

The three separate assaults took place between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Asher Klein

A man suspected of assaulting three women over two hours at and near the MBTA's Back Bay Station Saturday afternoon has been arrested, Boston police said Wednesday.

Wetnsy Louicius, a 22-year-old from Lynn, was arrested on a probation violation charge, police said, and officers were seeking charges of robbery and aggravated assault and battery over the incidents Saturday on Dartmouth Street.

Police said the incidents took place between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Back Bay Station, an address nearby and on Dartmouth Street at Appleton Street.

Police have not shared more information about what took place during the alleged assaults.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if Louicius had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

This article tagged under:

BostonassaultsBack Bay Station
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us