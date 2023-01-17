Man Arrested in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom Due In Court

The man authorities suspect was involved in the 2007 murder of a 32-year-old Dorchester woman is due in court Tuesday.

Boston police announced Monday that David Pena, 33, was arrested in Florida in connection to the homicide investigation. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.

Pena was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Dorchester District Court on a murder charge in connection to the death of Felicia McGuyer.

McGuyer was 32 years old when she disappeared in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester on Oct. 7, 2007, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.

Once back in Mass., Pena was booked and officials learned he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court on charges of trafficking cocaine.

Pena is scheduled to appear in Dorchester District Court on the charges. It wasn't immediately clear if Pena had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.