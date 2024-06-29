Man arrested in connection to Boston restaurant fire

A man has been arrested in connection to a restaurant fire in the Mission Hill neighborhood of Boston.

23-year-old Prasiddha Baruwal of Everett, Massachusetts is being charged with arson of a commercial building, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, and willful malicious destruction of property over.

Authorities are investigating the fire, which broke out on Tuesday night at The Squealing Pig on Smith Street — less than an hour after closing.

Video obtained by NBC10 Boston shows a man inside the restaurant, which has smashed windows, while flames erupt. It's raising questions about whether it was intentionally set.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I heard glass breaking," said Jack Sharkey, who reported the fire.

Sharkey was across the street and noticed commotion before any sign of flames or smoke.

"At first, I thought it was someone breaking into a car, and then I looked out, and the restaurant across the street had all its windows shattered," Sharkey said. "And then the lights turned on, and somebody was trying to start a fire in there, and then there was just fire coming out of the windows."

Fire officials told NBC10 Boston an arson team had been dispatched.

"Heavy fire was pushing out of the front windows," Boston Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hocking said. "A heavy volume of fire had pushed across the street and already melted a couple of cars."

Former Squealing Pig employee Peter Martinez, who worked there for over two years, said it was "devastating" to see the fire. He says he last worked at the pub six months ago and was questioned by investigators Wednesday morning.

"At first, I thought it was someone breaking into a car, and then I looked out, and the restaurant across the street had all its windows shattered," Sharkey said. "And then the lights turned on, and somebody was trying to start a fire in there, and then there was just fire coming out of the windows."

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the flames. The inside of the business was completely charred.

No injuries were reported.