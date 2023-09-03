Man arrested in connection to double stabbing in Sturbridge

A man has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Sturbridge, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing at a business on Pleasant Street at around 1:12 a.m.

Officers arrived and found two people with stab wounds and lacerations. Both were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

According to police, the suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jose Mandujano of Southbridge after video surveillance footage was reviewed and multiple witnesses were interviewed.

Mandujano was charged with assault with intent to commit a felony to wit murder, with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon to wit a knife, with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.