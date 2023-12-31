Man arrested in connection to liquor store murder in Maine

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a woman found slain at a liquor store in Waterville, Maine on Sunday.

Angela Bragg, 52, was found to have died from sharp-force injury in a homicide, Maine State Police said. The Waterville resident's body was found by another employee at Damon's Beverage on Jefferson Street — both Bragg and Spridal Hubiak, 20, worked there.

Maine State Police say they were notified by the police in Flippin, Arkansas that Spridal Hubiak was found in the town.

According to authorities, Hubiak fled in a 2010 Ford Taurus and a chase ensued.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

As police caught up with him, Hubiak exited the vehicle with a rifle and shots were fired, resulting in Hubiak being injured, police say.

Hubiak's condition is currently unknown, according to police.