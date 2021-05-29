Man Arrested in Connection to North Attleboro Murder

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a man in North Attleboro, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

State police officials, along with investigators from North Attleboro and Swansea, arrested 33-year-old Adam Walker on Friday night in Swansea.

Walker, whose last known address is in East Providence, Rhode Island, is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Peter Schifone of North Attleboro, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm, the Bristol County District Attorney's office said.

Police in North Attleboro initially responded to 64 High St. at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday after a shooting had been reported, the DA's office said. First responders located Schifone, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was subsequently transferred to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, authorities said, where he was pronounced dead.

Walker will be held in jail through the weekend and be arraigned on Tuesday in Attleboro District Court, the DA's office said. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

The investigation into the incident remains active.