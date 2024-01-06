Man arrested in connection to October shooting in Vermont

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in late October in Shaftsbury, Vermont.

State police say Mohamed Hamdi, 32, of Union, New Jersey, was apprehended Thursday in his hometown by the US Marshals Service and the New Jersey State Police.

Hamdi was wanted in connection to the Oct. 23, 2023, shooting at a home on Twitchell Hill Road in Shaftsbury. State police previously said they had received a 911 call shortly after 11 p.m. that someone had been shot there.

Investigators believe Hamdi and another man entered the residence and forced the occupants into the basement. While down there, Nicholas Baker and Joseph Maccioli were assaulted. Maccioli, 33, was also shot while attempting to flee.

Baker refused medical attention for his injuries, police said at the time. Maccioli was transported from the scene by ambulance before being airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamdi is awaiting extradition to Vermont. Police have not identified the second man involved. The incident remains under investigation.

Multiple officials have assisted Vermont State Police with their investigation, including the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department, the Bennington Police Department, the US Marshals Service, the New Jersey State Police, the New York State Police, the Paramus Police Department, and the Mahwah Police Department.