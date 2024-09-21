Man arrested in connection to sexual assault of middle school student in Brockton, police say

A man has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl walking home from middle school in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said.

Brockton School Police say they arrested 21-year-old Markenson Beuge, in Easton in connection to the assault.

The school district's superintendent called the incident "deeply concerning" in a statement released by Brockton police announcing their investigation Wednesday.

"We are working closely with the Brockton Police Department to support the student and family affected by this deeply concerning incident and will work with the police to help in identifying a suspect," Brockton Public Schools interim Superintendent Priya Tahiliani said. "We have notified our school community and encourage students to remain vigilant and report anything they find concerning to a trusted adult."

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

The West Middle School student was walking home on West Elm Street when a man approached her in the driveway of a home near Elmside Road nearly a mile down the street from the school, according to police.

Police didn't say what happened in the sexual assault, but noted the girl was able to escape after a short struggle and get home.

Beuge is expected to be charged with sexual assault in court next week.