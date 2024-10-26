Boston

Man arrested in connection to South End stabbing

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a person stabbed at 474 Massachusetts Avenue at around 2:48 p.m.

File photo of a Boston Police cruiser
Getty Images

A man was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Boston on Friday night.

Authorities say they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

After police canvassed the area, they arrested 46-year-old Nathaniel Almeida of New Bedford.

Almeida was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, threat to commit a crime, and intimidation of a witness.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

