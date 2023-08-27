Man arrested in connection to stabbing in Dorchester

A man was arrested on Friday in connection to a stabbing in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.

Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 190 Westview Street.

Authorities say the suspect stabbed a person after an argument and then attempted to flee the area.

66-year-old Roy Taylor, from Cambridge, is facing assault and battery charges after police obtained the motor vehicle registration and arrested him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.