Boston

Man arrested in connection to stabbing on Blue Hill Ave.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing on 493 Blue Hill Avenue shortly after 6p.m. on Saturday.

A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing on Blue Hill Ave. in Boston of Saturday.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing on 493 Blue Hill Avenue shortly after 6p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say the victim was stabbed with a screwdriver and the suspect fled the scene.

A man, identified as 62-year-old Michael Josey, of Boston was found with a screwdriver in his hand.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Josey was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Josey is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us