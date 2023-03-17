Man Arrested in Connection With Double Shooting in Roxbury

A Boston man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting last month in Roxbury, which left one of the victims dead, according to authorities.

Stephen Freeman, 33, was arrested at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Shawmut Avenue and Hammond Street, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. The arrest followed what law enforcement described as a "coordinated investigation between the Boston Police Homicide Unit and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office," resulting in a warrant for multiple charges, including murder.

Freeman is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

The shooting happened late at night on Feb. 18 on Tremont Street in Roxbury, BPD said, adding that officers found two men with gunshot wounds at that scene. Police said that both men were taken to local hospitals, where one was pronounced dead.

The man who died has been identified as Terrell Banks, 37, of Boston. The other man who was shot was expected to recover.