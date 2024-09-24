Massachusetts

Man arrested in connection with double stabbing overnight in Reading

The incident happened just after midnight, according to police

By Munashe Kwangwari

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for a double stabbing in Reading, Massachusetts, overnight.

The man was caught around 3 a.m. after running away from police in the area of Bond Street. It's uncertain if the man was fleeing a home or a gathering.

The incident happened just after midnight.

Police got the call and immediately requested help from the nearby North Reading, Wilmington and Woburn police departments.

Two people have been hospitalized, and police said both are expected to survive.

At this time, police are not releasing much information or what role the 27-year-old man played in it -- only that he was connected and allegedly armed with a razor blade and/or a box cutter. His name has not been released but he is expected to be arraigned sometime Tuesday morning.

No further details have been released.

More Massachusetts news

Nantucket 6 hours ago

Man charged with sex crimes against child on Nantucket

Karen Read 14 hours ago

Sgt. Bukhenik disciplined for failing to reprimand Proctor over behavior in Read case

Jamaica Plain 9 hours ago

Person shot in Jamaica Plain

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us