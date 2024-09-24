Man arrested in connection with double stabbing overnight in Reading

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for a double stabbing in Reading, Massachusetts, overnight.

The man was caught around 3 a.m. after running away from police in the area of Bond Street. It's uncertain if the man was fleeing a home or a gathering.

The incident happened just after midnight.

Police got the call and immediately requested help from the nearby North Reading, Wilmington and Woburn police departments.

Two people have been hospitalized, and police said both are expected to survive.

At this time, police are not releasing much information or what role the 27-year-old man played in it -- only that he was connected and allegedly armed with a razor blade and/or a box cutter. His name has not been released but he is expected to be arraigned sometime Tuesday morning.

No further details have been released.