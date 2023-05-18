Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting at New Hampshire Restaurant

Police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a restaurant in Derry, New Hampshire on Wednesday.

John Kratz, 27, of Candia, New Hampshire, is accused of fatally shooting 64-year-old John Kratz, Jr. at the Lobster Claw II restaurant on South Main Street shortly before 6p.m.

Responding officers found Kratz, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kratz is facing a second degree murder charge in connection with the death. Authorities did not make clear the relationship between the two.

Kratz is expected to appear in Rockingham County Superior Court on Thursday. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.