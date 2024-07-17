Man arrested in connection with Maine death investigation following police chase, standoff

Authorities say they have arrested a person of interest in a death investigation in Cushing, Maine, following a police pursuit and a 4-hour standoff Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Maine State Police said they became involved in a motor vehicle pursuit on Route 32 in Windsor.

The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Jason Hewett, of Augusta, headed north on Route 32 toward China, took Route 3 toward Augusta and then, in an effort to avoid spike mats placed on the road, drove into a ditch and onto the lawn of Nadeau Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Augusta. Hewett then barricaded himself inside his vehicle.

A state police tactical and crisis negotiation team responded, and after four hours of negotiations, Hewett surrendered to police and was arrested without further incident. He was taken to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta. No bail or court details were immediately released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Hewett is charged with eluding a police officer, domestic assault and manslaughter. Police said he is a suspect in an ongoing death investigation in Cushing that was first reported on Friday.

State police said they responded to a residence on River Road in Cushing on Friday for a death investigation and continued collecting evidence and conducting interviews through Saturday. Another man, 41-year-old Mark Gagne, of Cushing, was previously arrested and charged with hindering apprehension and abuse of a corpse.

Cushing, a town of about 1,500 residents, is located in Knox County, just south of Camden and Rockland. It is about 40 minutes from Augusta.

The victim in the death investigation has yet to be publicly identified, pending an autopsy and notification of family members.