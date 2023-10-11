Man arrested in deadly Chelsea shooting

A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting this weekend in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that 28-year-old Edgar Nerys had been arrested by Massachusetts State Police.

Nerys is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Santos David Canizales Sunday night. Police found him with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Canizales, a Chelsea resident, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors say Nerys will be arraigned Thursday in Chelsea District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

"There's no replacing a lost family member. There's only memories and grief and the process of bringing those responsible to justice," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.