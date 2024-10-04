New Bedford

Man arrested in deadly New Bedford stabbing

A man was stabbed to death Thursday night in New Bedford, Massachusetts; Angel Avelino of Lynn was arrested on a murder charge

Authorities say a man was arrested after a deadly stabbing Thursday night in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Friday that 32-year-old Angel Avelino of Lynn had been arrested on a murder charge.

Prosecutors say a 51-year-old man, whose name was not released, was stabbed on Acushnet Avenue. Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was brought to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Avelino is set to be arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

No further information was immediately available.

