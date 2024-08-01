Dorchester

Man arrested in Dorchester shooting to face judge

Carlos Encarnacion was charged with armed assault with intent to murder. He's also facing charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A 48-year-old man arrested in connection with a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is expected to appear in court Thursday.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Fernboro Street, according to Boston police, who said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, is expected to survive.

The suspect, identified as Carlos Encarnacion, was later arrested in Framingham, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Encarnacion was charged with armed assault with intent to murder. He's also facing charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The 48-year-old Encarnacion will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 58 mins ago

New Mass. migrant shelter limits go into effect Thursday

Massachusetts 11 hours ago

South Shore towns feuding over oyster farms

Weymouth Jul 31

‘Sorry' Emanuel Lopes sentenced for 2018 Weymouth double murder

This article tagged under:

Dorchester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us