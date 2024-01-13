Man arrested in Fall River for illegally possessing several guns, including AR-15

A man was arrested Saturday in Fall River, Massachusetts, and is facing several gun charges.

Fall River police say the vice, gang and intelligence unit received information on Saturday that Michael Shea, 61, was illegally in possession of firearms.

Investigators conducting surveillance saw Shea get into his vehicle and travel north on East Main Street, at which point they initiated a traffic stop.

According to police, Shea was cooperative with investigators.

During the subsequent investigation, detectives recovered a Polymer AR15, two Polymer 80 9mm​ firearms, Polymer 80 .40 caliber firearm, 261 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 100 rounds of​ .223 caliber ammunition, police said.​

Shea, who police say does not possess a license to carry firearms in Massachusetts, was​ taken into custody and charged with carrying a firearm without a license to carry, four counts of possession of​ a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.