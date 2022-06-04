Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Storrow Drive

A Lynn, Massachusetts man is under arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Storrow Drive overnight.

Massachusetts State Police say 36-year-old Miguel Rodriguez was driving on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 North shortly after 1a.m. on Saturday when he allegedly struck and killed 22-year-old Brandon Jennings, of Marlborough.

Another driver who reportedly saw Rodriguez driving away, followed him to Lynn and notified police. According to State Police, Rodriguez was given a breath test about two hours after the crash which registered a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Rodriguez is facing multiple charges including drunk driving and motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident, including why Jennings was walking on Storrow Drive.