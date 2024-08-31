Man arrested weeks after fatal stabbing in Boston

A man has been arrested for murder several weeks after a fatal stabbing in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Boston police say 33-year-old Jordan Albert-Scott, of Mattapan, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by members of the fugitive unit on a murder warrant in the death of 45-year-old Daniel Coke, of Jamaica Plain.

According to police, officers responded to 10 Amory Terrace around 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, and found Coke with a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Investigators haven't said what led them to identify Albert-Scott as the suspect, or what the motive was.

More details are expected to be revealed in Roxbury District Court when Albert-Scott is arraigned. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.