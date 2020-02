A man arrested in Jamaica in the 2018 killing of his girlfriend in South Burlington is expected to face arraignment in Vermont.

Thirty-eight-year-old Leroy Headley was arrested in Negril, Jamaica, on Feb. 5. He was wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the May 3, 2018, shooting death of his partner and mother of his children, Anako Annette Lumumba.

He was returned to Vermont on Saturday. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.