Local

Verb Hotel

Man Arrested in Maine in Woman's Death in Boston Hotel

The 29-year-old woman died at the Verb Hotel in what was initially thought to be a case of cardiac arrest

69082024
Getty Images

A Massachusetts man has been arrested in Maine in connection with the death of a woman in a Boston hotel in March.

Aaron Parsons was arrested by the department's Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Maine Violent Offender Task Force on Wednesday in South Paris, Boston police said Thursday.

The 43-year-old Revere resident was wanted in the Mar. 13 death of Sarah Dorany, 29, of Maynard.

Local

Wayfair 13 mins ago

Boston-Based Wayfair Pulls Towel Depicting Deity After Hindus Object

Massachusetts 50 mins ago

Mass. School Officials Push for Free COVID Testing With Rapid Results as Districts Finalize Their Plans

Dorany was found unresponsive at the Verb Hotel near Fenway Park round noontime. She died on the scene, and police at the time said she appeared to have suffered from cardiac arrest. 

The Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

Verb HotelBostonMaineFENWAY
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us