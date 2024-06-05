Man arrested in New Orleans in Maine toddler's death last week

A man suspected of killing a 22-month-old child in Thomaston, Maine, last week was arrested Wednesday in New Orleans, police said.

Aziayh Scott, 23, was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and Louisiana State Police, Maine State Police said Wednesday, identifying the child who died on May 29 as Quayshawn Wilson.

Police said emergency crews were called to a Walmart in Thomaston, a coastal town east of Brunswick, around 7:30 p.m. that day for a report of a child who was not breathing. The child was rushed to Pen Bay Medical Center, where they were declared dead.

Quayshawn's death was ruled a homicide by blunt-force trauma, police said Wednesday. The child had been living with Scott, a Louisiana native who'd recently moved to Maine, and his girlfriend. Police didn't say how the child, Scott and Scott's girlfriend were related.

Detectives went to Scott's residence in Owls Head, Maine, Tuesday — the day they obtained an arrest warrant for him — but learned he and the woman had returned to Louisiana, prompting Maine police to reach out to counterparts in the southern state, officials said. Scott was arrested in New Orleans Wednesday morning on a manslaughter charge.

It wasn't immediately clear if Scott, who was in the process of being brought back to Maine, had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Police didn't offer more details on how Quayshawn was believed to have been killed.