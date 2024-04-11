Man arrested in North End hit-and-run crash

A driver was arrested after allegedly plowing his car into another vehicle in Boston's North End.

It happened Tuesday night at Commercial and Hanover streets.

The driver who was hit was not hurt.

The man responsible for the crash fled the scene and was later arrested. He's been identified as Paul Driscoll.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw him run off with a gun in his hand, but police say they did not find a weapon at the scene.

Driscoll is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of the crash, according to authorities.