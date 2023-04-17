Man Arrested in Road Rage Machete Attack, Worcester Police Say

A man suspected of hitting a driver in the head with a machete in Worcester Sunday afternoon in what's believed to be a road rage incident was arrested, police said.

The accused attacker was arrested nearby after officers pulled him over and found a machete in the car, Worcester police said Monday.

The incident was reported about 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of Millbury and Providence streets. Witnesses said a white Toyota had been following a blue Honda, whose driver stopped and got out to ask his pursuer why he was being followed, according to police.

That's when the Toyota's driver, identified as 40-year-old Worcester resident Ezekial Santiago, hit him with a machete in the head and back, police said. Officers called an ambulance — police didn't share the victim's condition.

The Toyota, which had Rhode Island plates, was spotted at a red light on McKeon Road, where Santiago was arrested, according to police.

He's due in court to face charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.