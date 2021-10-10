Man Arrested in Series of Armed Robberies in New Bedford

A Massachusetts man is under arrest following a string of armed robberies that occurred over the span of months in New Bedford.

Christopher Daponte, 43, of Acushnet, is accused of five armed robberies in New Bedford, a majority of which were committed at banks.

Police say one person is involved in all five of the robberies. Authorities say the physical characteristics, clothing, and methods of operation matched Daponte.

The series of armed robberies began of April 23, involving a Walgreen's Pharmacy on Achusnet Ave. According to police, St. Anne’s Credit Union on Acushnet Ave. was then robbed on April 29, and again on May 12. Daponte is also accused of robbing Mechanic’s Cooperative Bank on Kempton Street on September 24 and again on October 5.

Authorities say in each case, the employees were held at gunpoint by a masked person who demanded cash and then fled the scene.

Authorities say they found the pellet gun and clothing found in the incidents while searching Daponte's home. Police say Daponte was in possession of a small amount of fentanyl when he was arrested.

Daponte is facing multiple armed robbery related charges as well as drug possession. It is unclear if he has an attorney.