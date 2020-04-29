Man Arrested Months After Deadly Shooting in Roslindale

A man was arrested Wednesday in New York in connection to a Halloween shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 31 on American Legion Highway. Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where one man, later identified as 44-year-old Pasqual Casiano of Jamaica Plain, was pronounced dead.

Richard Lugo, 36, was arrested in the Bronx after a six-month multi-state investigation. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Task Force took him into custody, police in Boston said.

Lugo was wanted on a warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court for murder, assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful firearm possession, carrying a loaded firearm and larceny of a vehicle.

After he is arraigned as a fugitive from justice in New York, Lugo is expected to be brought back to Boston to face his charges.

It was not immediately clear when Lugo would be returned or if he had an attorney.