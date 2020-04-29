Local

Man Arrested Months After Deadly Shooting in Roslindale

A man was arrested Wednesday in New York in connection to a Halloween shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 31 on American Legion Highway. Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where one man, later identified as 44-year-old Pasqual Casiano of Jamaica Plain, was pronounced dead.

Richard Lugo, 36, was arrested in the Bronx after a six-month multi-state investigation. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Task Force took him into custody, police in Boston said.

Local

8 mins ago

Coronavirus Has Some Governors and Mayors Duking It Out. Not Baker and Walsh.

baseball 2 hours ago

Red Sox Offer to Refund Some Tickets as MLB Reportedly Discusses Reopening Plan

Lugo was wanted on a warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court for murder, assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful firearm possession, carrying a loaded firearm and larceny of a vehicle.

After he is arraigned as a fugitive from justice in New York, Lugo is expected to be brought back to Boston to face his charges.

It was not immediately clear when Lugo would be returned or if he had an attorney.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us