Brockton

Man arrested weeks after deadly Brockton shooting

Donta Hood was wanted in the killing since Dec. 8

By Asher Klein and Malcolm Johnson

NBC10 Boston

A man was arrested in a deadly shooting earlier this month in Brockton, Massachusetts, authorities said Thursday.

Donta Hood was arrested at a home in Assonet Wednesday after being wanted for days in the Dec. 5 killing of Marvin Hill on Lexington Street in Brockton, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Hill, 35, was reported shot about 6:17 p.m. and pronounced dead after being flown to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, prosecutors said. On Dec. 8, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Hood, 33.

After his arrest, Hood was arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty and the judge ordered he be held without bail.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
A shooting in Brockton left a man with life-threatening injuries.

More Brockton news

Brockton Dec 13

Massive water main break turns Brockton streets into rivers, disrupts service to about 300 customers

fire Dec 11

Fire chars building in Brockton; firefighter hit by falling debris

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us