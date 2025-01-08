Man arrested with AR-15, drugs at emergency shelter site now facing federal charges

The man arrested on drug and weapons offenses after an AR-15 and $1 million in drugs were found at a Massachusetts-run emergency shelter is now facing federal charges.

Leonardo Andujar Sanchez, 28, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and one count of being an undocumented immigrant in possession of a firearm who has entered the U.S. unlawfully, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

He is currently in state custody on related charges and will make his first appearance in federal court in Boston at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the charging documents, Andujar Sanchez was living at the Quality Inn in Revere, and during of a search of the room he was living in on Dec. 27, five kilograms of fentanyl, an AR-style assault rifle, ammunition, two rifle magazines, digital scales and latex gloves were located. He was immediately taken into state custody.

The drug charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison, five years of probation and a fine up to $10 million. The gun charge carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, three years of probation and a fine up to $250,000.

Andujar Sanchez has been held without bail on 10 state drug and gun charges since his arrest. He appeared in court last week.

In the wake of last month's incident, Gov. Maura Healey has ordered an inspection of all state-run emergency shelters, beginning with the Revere site, and a full review of the state's intake processes to determine if any additional steps are needed to prevent criminal activity.

“It’s outrageous that this individual took advantage of our shelter system to engage in criminal activity. Our administration has been in touch with both local law enforcement and federal immigration officials regarding this case," the governor said in a statement Monday. "This further underscores our broken federal immigration system and the urgent need for Congress and the White House to act on a border security bill to prevent criminals from entering our communities. The people of Massachusetts should not continue to have to deal with the impacts of federal inaction."

Healey said Tuesday that there will be room inspections, but she will make sure they are done legally. She added that she has been working with immigration authorities, including ICE, to crack down and remove criminals, but she doesn't support round-ups of non-criminal migrants.

She also said she will be shutting down the hotel shelters sometime this year.