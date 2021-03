A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The Boston Police Department responded to a report of a man stabbed in the leg around 2:45 p.m. Thursday near 85 Southampton Street in Roxbury.

The man was taken a local area hospital. No further information was immediately available. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.