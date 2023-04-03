Local

Man Bites MBTA Officer After Exposing Himself at Harvard Sq., Police Say

By Asher Klein

A man suspected of exposing himself to MBTA riders at Cambridge's Harvard Square Station on Sunday bit an officer trying to arrest him, officials said.

The 39-year-old sent the officer to the hospital with the bite, which broke his skin, MBTA Transit Police said Monday.

Officers were called about the harassment and lewd conduct about 3 p.m., police said. They didn't identify the man who was arrested.

