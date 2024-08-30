Man bites off part of officer's ear, Chelsea police say

Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, say a man bit off part of an officer's ear Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Shurtleff Street. Police were responding to a domestic incident.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, became aggressive with the officers, police said.

He "bit off the lower portion" of an officer's ear during the struggle, according to police.

A stun gun was used on the man, who was taken into custody. Police say he was brought to a hospital for evaluation and will be criminally charged.

Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton said the officer was treated at the scene before being brought to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. He is in stable condition.

"This is a stark reminder of the dangers our officers face every day," Houghton said in a statement. "We are grateful that the injuries, while serious, were not life-threatening. Our thoughts are with the officer and their family as they recover."

No further information was immediately available.