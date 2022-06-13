Man Bitten by Coyote at Bank Parking Lot in Mass.

A coyote bit a man in a bank parking lot in Swampscott, Massachusetts, Monday morning, police said.

The man was on his cellphone outside the Santander Bank on Paradise Street when the coyote bit his calf about 6:15 a.m., according to Swampscott police. He was able to scare the animal off into the woods with a stick.

Swampscott Animal Control was looking for the coyote, police said.

The injured man said he would go to the hospital himself; he would likely be treated for rabies as a precaution, since the animal can't yet be tested for themselves, according to police.

