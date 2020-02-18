A man was arrested this weekend after allegedly attacking a couple he didn't know on an MBTA Red Line train in Boston, biting a man and pulling the hair of that man's girlfriend when she tried to intervene.

Bernadino Baran-Garcia, a 26-year-old from Dorchester, was found by MBTA Transit Police officers yelling profanities and pounding his chest at the base of an escalator at the Andrew Square Station, where he was arrested Sunday afternoon, transit police said Tuesday.

The couple told the officers that Baran-Garcia started verbally harassing them on a southbound train at Fields Corner. Then, unprovoked, he attacked the man, police said.

The man tried to get away from Baran-Garcia but it didn't work, police said, and his attacker bit down on his arm. His girlfriend tried to intervene, but Baran-Garcia allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her.

Baran-Garcia was also found with a large can of beer coming out of his pocket and smelling of alcohol after police were called to the assault about 1:15 p.m., according to the MBTA Transit Police. He also allegedly gave a fake name to officers.