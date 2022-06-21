Man Caught on Camera Urinating on Pride Flag Outside Norton Home

Police in Norton, Massachusetts, are investigating after a man was caught on camera urinating on a pride flag outside a home.

Throughout the town, you'll find signs representing LGBTQ rights. They can be seen in front of churches, the library and the police department.

"It's been so great to see how many people have one of these signs and have put them up," said Val Cabral. "Feeling supported makes such a difference, and I feel like that's why it was really important to be very visible with it this year."

Cabral has one of the signs sitting underneath the American flag at the end of her driveway on Mansfield Avenue, but after it went missing earlier this month, she decided to put up a bigger one.

"A few more went missing from businesses nearby, so we built a larger one that you can't just pull out of the ground," Cabral said.

When a smaller sign disappeared a second time, they checked the video on their trail camera, finding video of a man who police say appears to be urinating on the larger flag.

"I felt kind of sad, I felt kind of violated, honestly," Cabral said. "We worried that something like that might happen, obviously, that's why we put the trail camera up, but we thought maybe graffiti, not going so far as to, you know, to pee on it."

Police say the timestamp on the video shows it happened around 12:20 a.m. June 14, adding that they are now investigating the incident.