Man Charged for Hosting House Party with Underaged Drinking in Hudson

Police charged a man they say is responsible for underaged drinking at a party in Hudson, New Hampshire Sunday night.

Police were called about a person laying in the yard and multiple cars parked on Sousa Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Kevin Dewitt, 53, of Hudson, is now facing the charge of a class A misdemeanor for allegedly hosting the party, where police determined that people under the age of 21 were drinking Sunday night.

Parents were notified and underaged people were released from the scene.

Dewitt is scheduled to be arraigned at the 9th Circuit - District Division - Nashua Court on Nov. 13.