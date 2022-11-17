Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape, Latest Arrest in Push to Test Old Rape Kits

A 48-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a 1994 unsolved rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced.

This is the latest arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced resulting from their initiative to test a backlog of over 1,000 sexual assault kits that were never fully tested.

Eduardo Mendez, 48, is being charged with aggravated rape and is also being charged as a fugitive of justice in New York, where he was arrested. Massachusetts authorities issued the arrest warrant for aggravated rape back in September of 2020. Local, state and federal authorities have been searching for him ever since.

Prosecutors say that in June of 1994, a woman was walking near the Pleasant Street Bridge in Attleboro, when she was accosted by three men who forced her into the stairwell of a nearby building. Two of the men held her down, while a third "violently raped her," authorities said. Police took down descriptions of the men from the woman, but they were not able to identify any suspects. The woman had a sexual assault evidence collection kit done at a hospital following the assault.

That kit — along with more than at least 7,000 others from around the state — was never fully tested by the state lab, Bristol County prosecutors said.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office has been working with a private lab to test all of the kits in its county, with the help of a federal grant. The state is also working on its backlog.

Through this push, prosecutors matched the DNA in the kit to Mendez, who was in the national DNA system from a stabbing conviction in New York later in the 1990s, a news release from Bristol County said.

Bristol County prosecutors say there have now been four cold case rapes in the county solved as a result of their initiative to go through untested kits.

“I am extremely pleased that our rape kit testing initiative has already resulted in four separate cold case rapes being solved from more than a decade ago," Bristol County DA Tom Quinn said. "All of these cases demonstrate the importance of fully testing all sexual assault kits. If we did not obtain the grant to have all these kits fully tested, this case may never have been solved."