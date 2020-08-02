Local

Roxbury

Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Stabbing in Roxbury

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Roxbury, Massachusetts on Friday night. 

Police arrested Cesar Valentin, 34, of Chelsea, who now faces murder charges in the death of Damien Hughes, 27, of Boston. 

On Friday, July 31, police responded to reports of a person stabbed in the area of Southampton Street around 7:30 a.m. Officers found a male suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. 

Local

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev 9 hours ago

Ruling Renews Fairness Debate in Boston Marathon Bomber Case

starksboro 9 hours ago

Police Say 2 ATV Riders Die After Collision With Truck in Vt.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Valentin around 12 p.m. 

Valentin is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on murder charges. 

The Boston Police Department is investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This article tagged under:

RoxburyBoston police
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us